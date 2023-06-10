Monsoon Contingency Plan finalised

PESHAWAR: The Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement (RR&S) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), has finalized the Monsoon Contingency Plan 2023.This comprehensive plan aims to proactively identify potential monsoon hazards, vulnerabilities, and risks, while strategically allocating resources to minimize disaster risks and ensure a well-coordinated response in a timely manner.A press release said extensive consultations were conducted with district administrations, provincial and federal line departments, and humanitarian partners, incorporating valuable lessons learned from previous experiences.

The Monsoon Contingency Plan for 2023 builds upon the lesson learned from the 2022 floods and focuses on mitigating the potential impact of floods.It includes the implementation of improved early warning systems, streamlined evacuation procedures, and enhanced communication channels. Emphasizing the importance of community engagement, the plan encourages active participation in disaster preparedness and response efforts.A final meeting chaired by Secretary Relief Abdul Basit was held to review the plan. The secretary said that the top priority is to reduce the impact of disasters and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people in the province.The Relief Department is responsible for formulating policies, strategies, and guidelines for relief, rehabilitation, and emergency activities in the province.

The PDMA, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defense are attached formations of the RR&S Department have been entrusted with implementing the mandate of disaster risk management activities. In preparation for the monsoon season, rescue teams are conducting pre-visits to vulnerable areas to raise community awareness and conduct mock exercises.PDMA Director-General, Janat Gul Afridi, highlighted the assigned roles and responsibilities within the monsoon plan for each department.The PDMA has developed effective data collection tools, which have been shared with all stakeholders. The Monsoon Contingency Planning process commenced in mid-March, resulting in district/sector-specific hazard and vulnerability profiles, information on impact assessment, damages, compensation, resource mapping, needs assessment, and coordination.

Muhammad Amin, Director of Disaster Risk Management (DRM), talked of the losses suffered by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to natural hazards and subsequent disasters. He recalled the devastating 2010 floods and the substantial financial and human losses experienced in 2022.As part of the improved strategies and the presence of Disaster Risk Management system in the province, over 400,000 people were successfully evacuated to safe locations, added the official. The Monsoon Contingency Plan will classify districts into vulnerability categories based on comprehensive risk assessments, ranging from very high to low vulnerability. Department.Spokesperson Taimur Ali highlighted the successful installation of a flood Early Warning System (EWS) in the upper catchment areas, consisting of seven locations along the main rivers and two nullahs. This system effectively alerts the population of any impending danger.