Two children ‘still critical’ after France knife attack

PARIS: Two children were fighting for their lives a day after being stabbed by a man in a park in the French Alps, the government said on Friday. “There are still two children considered to be in critical condition,” government spokesman Olivier Veran said in an interview with French media, adding that the children had undergone “surgical interventions”. He also cautioned against jumping to conclusions in the case, in which the alleged attacker is a Syrian refugee. “We obviously need transparency, and everything must be done so that this type of drama does not happen again, but once we have done preliminary work,” he said In an attack that shocked the nation, a man armed with a knife stabbed four preschool children and two adults Thursday at a playground and public park in the normally tranquil lakeside town of Annecy.