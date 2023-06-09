CM to be chief guest at Elite Police passing out

Caretaker chief minister will be the Chief Guest of 24th Basic Elite Course Passing Out Parade of Elite Police personnel. Caretaker CM will inspect the passing out parade and distribute prizes among the police personnel for showing excellent performance in the course. Passing out Parade will be held at Elite Police Training School Bedian Road today (Friday) morning.

Condemns firing incident

The caretaker chief minister condemned the firing at police officials in the Mingora area of Swat and conveyed profound sadness and anguish over the martyrdom of two policemen. He extended condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the elevated rank of the martyrs.