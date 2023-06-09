World Food Safety Day: Junk food adversely affects children’s health

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with a private university organised a seminar on ‘Food Standards Save Lives’ here ThursdayThe event was followed by an awareness walk and a nutrition camp for the counselling of students and faculty members of the varsity. The event was arranged to celebrate the World Food Safety Day at the university.
PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and officials of the university participated in the event while students, staff members and people from different walks of life also attended.Meanwhile, PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar visited the PFA nutrition camp and food stalls that were set up by the students.
On the occasion, he said that PFA has been working to bring modern reforms in laws and improving the checking system to ensure the provision of nutritious food to the people. He said that the eating habits of our new generation have changed; however, we are moving away from traditional indigenous food.
