Sindh to spend Rs14 billion to help flood-hit farmers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that it will spend Rs14.059 billion to provide subsidies to flood-hit small farmers in the province for helping them purchase fertiliser for the revival of farming in the post-flood period.

The announcement to this effect was made by Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan in a statement issued on Thursday.Wassan said that each of the beneficiary flood-hit growers would get a sum of Rs60,000 as a subsidy. He added that a total of 234,313 farmers having farmland of area from one acre to 12.5 acres would get the subsidy.

He said this subsidy was the third phase of the relief drive aimed at helping the flood-hit small growers in the province. In the first two phases of the relief drive, such farmers had received a sum of Rs5,000 per acre to encourage them to grow wheat.