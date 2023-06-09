Babusar Top road: Mansehra admin cautions tourists

MANSEHRA: District Administration on Thursday warned tourists and passengers against travelling to Gilgit-Baltistan through the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road.

“Though this important artery, which links KP with GB, has been cleared for the light traffic, the tourists and commuters should avoid travelling through Babusar Top owing to the possibility of landslides, detaching of giant glaciers in this inclement weather,” said a communique issued by the district administration.It added that the tourists and passengers could travel through Babusar Top as soon as the artery was cleared to all sorts of traffic. “And the administration will make it public for their connivance through media and other sources,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Rescue 1122 has reestablished its base in Naran, the central point of the Kaghan valley, to provide emergency services to visitors and the business community in case of any mishap or emergency. The station was closed in November last year after the Kaghan valley received heavy snowfall. Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that with the start of tourism season in Kaghan valley, teams were posted in Naran and would provide emergency services to visitors 24/7.