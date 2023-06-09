The number of road accidents in Rawalpindi is rapidly increasing. Every day, we hear news of accidents on our roads, many of which result in serious injuries or even fatalities. I believe that this is due to a combination of factors, including reckless driving, poor road conditions and a lack of awareness about road safety. We need to take action to address these issues and make our roads safer for everyone.

I urge the local authorities to invest in road safety measures, such as better signage, speed limits and traffic control measures. We also need to educate drivers and pedestrians about the importance of following traffic rules and being aware of their surroundings.

Hoorain Altaf

Rawalpindi