Russia visit to bolster bilateral ties: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed hope that his visit to Russia will go a long way in bolstering bilateral relations between the two countries. He termed this visit a historic one and expressed the desire to continue such positive engagements for benefit of the people of two sides. During his four-day visit to Russia, the chairman Senate held meetings with Russian parliamentarians and government officials to strengthen ties between the two nations. Notably, he met with Deputy Prime Minister Alexandar Novak, Chairman of the state, VV Volodin, and paid respects at the monument of the unknown soldiers near the Kremlin wall by laying flowers. During the visit, Sanjrani emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s historical and political relationship with Russia. He highlighted the role of regional relations in promoting social and economic development and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to the vision of regional progress. At a meeting in Moscow, he and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexander Novik discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including trade, investment, energy, defense, culture, and exchanges of delegations. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing progress in Pakistan-Russia relations and underscored the significance of collaboration in addressing common challenges and promoting peace and stability.