‘Minus-one formula’ under way: Leading PTI defectors, Tareen launches new party

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Tareen (centre), Aleem Khan (left) and Imran Ismail are seen during the presser on June 9, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — GeoNews/YouTube

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Khan Tareen said on Thursday that his party would steer Pakistan out of the current crises. “We are laying the foundation of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party,” announced Tareen at a press conference, flanked by former PTI leaders including Aleem Khan and Imran Ismail here on Thursday. Tareen said he joined politics to play his role in the betterment of the country. “Today, we’re announcing the formation of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Under one platform, we’re together and will try to steer Pakistan out of current crises,” he said. “Today, our nation needs hope the most so this country could achieve its true potential. No one can be allowed to attack state institutions in the shape of mobs. It is not just about attacking the institutions, but most importantly people are losing hope.” “We have to make a Pakistan where establishment, judiciary, political forces and all stakeholders are on the same page. We all want to take Pakistan towards prosperity,” he said, adding that Pakistan presently needed a leadership that would end political and social divisions and promote unity and tolerance.

“At this time, what our nation needs the most is the hope that its situation will improve and it will reach a new height. Our objective is very clear. All those present alongside me want Pakistan to progress. We all realise and agree, that our politics needs a new direction. We also realise that our democratic system can only strengthen if the government and the opposition both understand and abide by their constitutional responsibilities.” He said more people would join the IPP in the coming days. To take Pakistan out of the prevailing economic turmoil, the focus has to be shifted towards increasing exports and incentivising the IT sector. “I am not a conventional politician but entered the political arena with a delayed yet genuine purpose. I joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with the belief that we would strive to fulfil Pakistan’s needs.” The senior politician said he strived to make the PTI stronger and worked day and night for the betterment of the former ruling party. “Details would come out in coming days, which would reveal my contribution to making the PTI strong,” he said and added that despite his best efforts, the PTI dream could not materialise and people became disheartened.

“The PTI should have focused on strengthening the economy and improving international relations, but unfortunately, it could not be achieved. We have always been against attacking political opponents, but the PTI resorted to assaulting military installations and caused harm to the memorials of martyrs. If this aggression is not controlled, it will intrude into homes and intimidate everyone.” “I pledge to play my part in extricating Pakistan from this quagmire. Pakistan needs a leadership that can eradicate political and social divisions, foster love instead of hatred, instil hope in the nation and rescue the people from despair,” he said and emphasised that the democratic system could only be strengthened when both the government and the opposition fulfilled their constitutional roles.

Aleem Khan said that after May 9, the situation had become so chaotic that every patriotic Pakistani was worried. However, Tareen contacted them and they decided to form a new party. He said Tareen helped them gather on one platform and showed a big heart, adding that it was his political wisdom that all should become united once again. “We all spent the last 11-12 years at a single platform. We were part of that struggle together. We all spent years of our life on it. We spent all our energies to achieve what was shown to us. But it could not be achieved,” he said and added Pakistan was faced with multiple challenges. “But we have to steer it out of this mess and make it a prosperous country. Chaos and rioting are taking Pakistan back. We have to get rid of it.” He said they would work together under the leadership of Tareen for the prosperity of Pakistan, so the next generations could be provided a secure future.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson said that the gang of 13 failed parties should not be overjoyed over the entry of the 14th party, as PTI would inflict a humiliating defeat on them in elections. The spokesperson called the defectors in Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as ‘Railu Katta’. Reacting to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s statement, the PTI spokesperson said that the courtiers of Sharifs did nothing but their entire politics revolved around criticising these ‘Railu Kattas’. He said that this lady (minister) had been yelling on the media all the time to prove the leaders of the new party as corrupt and dishonest, besides mocking them as sugar mafia and land grabbers. Now she praised them all.

The spokesperson went on to say that the ‘political garbage’ gathered on the agenda of absurdity and shamelessness would face humiliation in the polls. “PTI is more popular among the people and is more prepared for the electoral contest than before. The captain (PTI chairman) with the support of people would rout the fugitives and ‘Railu Kattas’ together,” the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, PTI has expanded its core committee by adding Barrister Ali Bukhari and Shoaib Shaheen into it as its members. PTI Secretary General Umar Ayub Khan issued a notification about the appointment of Barrister Ali Bukhari and Shoaib Shaheen as members of the PTI Core Committee Thursday. They have been made part of the core committee with the approval of Chairman Imran Khan, says the PTI’s Central Media Department.