Training on de-escalating violence in healthcare launched

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU), in collaboration with APPNA Institute of Public Health and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), launched a 6 CME credit hours online training on de-escalating and managing violence in healthcare settings under the Healthcare in Danger project.KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq chaired the meeting in this regard. Young Doctors Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general secretary Dr. Fahimullah Mehsud, spokesperson YDA Dr. Faisal Barakzai and others attended the meeting. Dr Ziaul Haq said that the course was designed after months of hard work in an effort to create awareness among healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other related staff to provide protection during duty hours.

He said the course would be provided online without any fee, adding that the stakeholders serving in the health sector could benefit from it as there was no grade or time limit. He said the aspirants could apply for this course through a three-step online application.