Residents seek action against hospital staff

TAKHTBHAI: The local residents and relatives of a man who died in a road accident on Wednesday asked the caretaker chief minister and advisor to CM on health to take action against the staff of hospital for dereliction of duty.

The local residents and relatives of Daud Khan, a resident of Takkar Muqbara Koroona, said that he sustained serious injuries when his tractor-trolley turned turtle.They said that the injured driver was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai, where the doctors pronounced him dead.The relatives requested the doctors and paramedical staff to clean the body and do bandages to stop bleeding so it could be shifted home.

However, the relatives took the body to the post-mortem room and they started cleaning the body on a self-help basis when the doctors and staff refused to do so. The residents and relatives also made a video and posted it on various platforms of social media, which angered the doctors and staff of the THQ hospital.