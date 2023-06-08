This letter refers to the news story ‘PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi released on LHC orders’ (June 6, 2023). If Imran Khan wants to save his party and intends for it to contest the next elections, he should hand over the reins to Shah Mahmood Qureshi or someone else as soon as he can. The May 9 incident was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back and Imran knows it. Continuing with him at the helm, will not be conducive to the PTI’s future.

Some time away from the political scene might be good for Imran as well. He needs to reflect on where he went wrong and try to fix the flaws which have led him and his supporters into the predicament they now find themselves in. What ought to have been a golden opportunity to return to power with revitalized support has been totally wasted.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada