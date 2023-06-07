Action ordered against sale of substandard fertilisers

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Tuesday ordered action against the sale of substandard fertilizers and pesticides.“In order to produce high-quality commodities in the province, the Agriculture Department should launch development projects capable of providing more production,” a handout quoted him as having said this.The minister instructed the Agriculture Department to start such development projects that are capable of providing more production.He issued the instructions while presiding over a meeting on the ongoing development projects of the Agriculture Extension Department.
Dr Jan Muhammad, Director General, Agriculture Extension, Dr Murad Khan, DG, Agriculture merged districts and the project directors attended the meeting.Development projects related to the agriculture sector were discussed in the meeting.
Abdul Haleem Qasuria said to ensure food security in the province, officers should keep eyes on substandard seeds and substandard fertilizers and should take action against those responsible for the same. He said steps should also be taken to eradicate the availability of substandard pesticides in the markets and in this context, the officers of the department should keep a vigilant eye on the markets.
