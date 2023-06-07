Unlawful policing

Our police has gained notoriety for unlawful arrests, excessive use of force, partisanship, harassment and intimidation and falsely implicating innocent and law-abiding citizens in trumped-up cases.
Many police officers have also been caught conniving with criminals over the years and facilitating crime. We must take notice of this worrying trend and remove and punish the black sheep plaguing this critical institution.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
