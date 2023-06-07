Bushra Bibi moves LHC against possible arrest

Former first lady Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/@Tonyformanite/File

LAHORE: Former first lady Bushra Bibi has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking details of cases against her and the court’s directions restraining her arrest. LHC justice Amjad Rafique heard the petition. Bushra Bibi, through her counsel, sought details of all the disclosed and undisclosed cases registered against her in the country. She implored the court to issue an order restraining the police and law enforcers from arresting her in any undisclosed case. The court remarked that without an FIR on the surface, how such an order could be issued? The council feared that the government had registered FIRs against his client and had sealed them. The court, after hearing the plea, sought details from authorities concerned by June 7.