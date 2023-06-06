Workers demand raise, safety laws

LAHORE:Office-bearers of All Pakistan Federation of Trade Union on Monday demanded the government raise the wages and pension of the workers employed in government and private institutions.

Speaking in a meeting of Trade Union here at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, they said that salary raise should be given to the workers after seeing high prices. Furthermore, safety laws at workplaces should be ensured by the government for the welfare of workers. They demanded the government ensure prevention of forced labour and child labour.

Khurshid Ahmad General Secretary of the Federation demanded the government adopt the national economic self-reliance policy and eliminate irrational gap between the rich and the poor in the society. He said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide worker-friendly environment. The meeting was also addressed by Akbar Ali Khan, Osama Tariq, Salah-ud-Din Ayubi, Hassan Munir Bhatti, Nosher Khan, Javed Iqbal and others.