Trust and taxes

The recent discussions, debates and suggestions on how to fix the economic woes are admirable but the question remains as to how the people will be ready to pay more in tax when they see that their rulers and bureaucrats are involved in massive corruption cases.

If the government wants to add the middle class to the tax net, who are already paying a disproportionate amount in taxes, then they need to do more to earn their trust and ensure that their money will not be wasted.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura