I write to urgently highlight the alarming rise in malnutrition rates in Pakistan. The devastating consequences, particularly for children and women, demand immediate attention and concerted efforts to address this preventable crisis. To combat malnutrition, we need both short-term solutions, such as targeted food assistance programs and school feeding initiatives, as well as long-term strategies, including sustainable agriculture practices, education and awareness campaigns.

Collaboration among government agencies, NGOs and international organizations is crucial in implementing comprehensive and sustainable interventions.

Khansha Naveed

Lahore