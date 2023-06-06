IHC extends Babar Awan’s protective bail for 10 days

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended protective bail of Babar Awan for 10 days.The court has also ordered to provide details of cases registered against the senior lawyer.

The case pertaining to protective bail and provision of details of cases against Babar Awan came up for hearing before single bench of IHC led by Chief Justice Amir Farooq Monday.The court extended the protective bail of Babar Awan for 10 days besides ordering to provide details of cases against him.The state counsel said the details of the cases will be provided till next hearing.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till June 15.