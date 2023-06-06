SC lauds parties’ efforts for consensus on same-day polls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has commended the efforts of political parties in reaching a consensus on holding simultaneous elections in the country.

In its written order regarding the matter of holding elections for the National and provincial assemblies on the same date, the apex court recognised that political issues are best resolved through dialogue and a consensus among political forces. It is anticipated that political parties will agree to hold elections in the country on a single date.

The court documented in its order that the committees established by the ruling coalition parties and the PTI have submitted their respective reports. Saad Rafique of the PMLN informed the court that a consensus has been reached for holding simultaneous elections and expressed confidence that if dialogue continues, a consensus on the specific date can also be achieved, as stated in the order. However, the court acknowledged that Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the PTI expressed dissatisfaction with the progress made in the dialogue. The court then adjourned the hearing indefinitely.