Birmil residents’ sit-in enters 10th day

WANA: The national unity sit-in is being staged at Azam Warsak area in Birmil tehsil of Lower South Waziristan, which has been going on for the last 10 days. Apart from local tribal elders, political leaders and people belonging to different schools of thought are participating in the sit-in. The participants of the sit-in while talking to the media said the government should immediately resolve the demands of the people of Birmil by taking practical steps. They said that they would continue staging the sit-in until their demands were met. The speakers said the local government should resolve the demands of the people of Birmil by taking practical steps. They said the sit-in would continue until their demands were met.

The protesters are demanding 24-hour electricity supply to Birmil and to be allowed to protect their crops while the herdsmen should be allowed to graze their cattle without any hindrance in the Spira hilly area near the Pak-Afghan border. They also demand the installation of mobile phone towers in certain areas and the provision of the 3G/4G internet services. They complained that the government’s educational institutions and health centres had been dysfunctional for a long time in different areas in Birmil. Compensation should be given to the families of those who were injured and martyred in various incidents. The participants in the sit-in threatened that the sit-in would continue unabated and Wana-Gomal Road would be closed to traffic as a mark of protest if the government and the district administration did not resolve their demands. Meanwhile, Awami National Party leader Ayaz Wazir asked the government to resolve the demands of staging the sit-in. He said the government should show seriousness and take concrete steps to resolve the demands or else more problems will arise from the sit-in.