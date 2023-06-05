MDCAT to be held on August 27

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to hold the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) on August 27. A meeting of the PMDC approved the test date on Sunday. MDCAT was the most important item among around 20 agenda items of the meeting. The PMDC decided that the syllabus for MDCAT would be the same as it was last year. The council directed all the provincial secretaries to start preparations for the test. Last year, almost 204,259 students appeared for the test. This year, it is being estimated that around 210,000 students would take the test. The council also stated that prior to the test, all the stakeholders would be taken on board to ensure secrecy. The PMDC said it would not compromise on merit. The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair Khan, Jawad Amin Khan, Barrister Ch Sultan Mansoor, Noorul Haq, Mahmud Aurangzeb, Prof Dr Tahmina Asad, Lt Gen Mohsin Qureshi and Prof Dr Muhammad Shoaib Shafi and provincial representatives. It was decided that the NUMS shall be the admitting university responsible for admissions in all armed forces-administered medical and dental colleges. The NUMS admission test shall be considered on a par with MDCAT.