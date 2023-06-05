South Korea’s An wins Thailand Open final

BANGKOK: Badminton women´s singles world number two An Se-young smashed home victory at the final of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Sunday, overcoming China´s He Bingjiao. The 21-year-old South Korean came out roaring and was in knock-out form throughout the 21-10, 21-19 victory in the Thai capital. World number five He fought back in the second game -- leading briefly by four points -- which featured some brilliant net play from both players. But she could not fend off a gloriously sure-footed performance from the South Korean. He’s serve failed to clear the net on championship point, giving An her 15th title on the world tour. "I´m feeling ecstatic," she told reporters after the match. "Winning another championship makes it feel like another fantastic day. The South Korean is on a roll, having made the final of every tournament she has played this year and winning titles at the All England Open, India and Indonesia. In the men´s final, Kunlavut Vitidsarn triumphed to take Thailand´s first gold medal of the day by dominating Hong Kong´s Lee Cheuk-yiu, 21-12, 21-10 in just 38 minutes.