The use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers is leading to a decline in the bird population. These chemicals can harm birds directly, making them sick or causing their death. Birds also struggle to find enough food and a safe place to live because these chemicals can kill the insects they eat and damage the plants that provide them with food. This is a big problem because birds play an important role in nature. They help control the number of insects, and they also help plants grow by spreading their seeds.
To protect birds and prevent their numbers from going down even more, we need to be careful when using pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers. We should find different ways to take care of crops without using these harmful chemicals. We should use integrated pest management (IPM) practices to reduce pesticide reliance by employing methods like crop rotation, biological control and mechanical control.
Azeem Hakro
Islamabad
