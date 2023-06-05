Cheating culture

As a student, I have witnessed many instances of cheating during exams, which I believe undermines the integrity of the education system and puts honest students at a disadvantage. I believe that this is due to a combination of factors, including a lack of accountability, pressure to perform and a lack of awareness about the consequences of cheating. We need to take action to address these issues and to promote a culture of honesty and integrity in our schools.

I urge our educational institutions to take action and invest in measures to prevent cheating, such as increasing proctoring, using advanced technologies and encouraging academic honesty. We also need to educate students about the importance of honesty and integrity and to provide them with resources to succeed without resorting to cheating.

Hoorain Altaf

Rawalpindi