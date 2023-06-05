 
close
Monday June 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Bone cancer

June 05, 2023

Bone cancer is the most common form of cancer in Pakistan, and the majority of cases occur among women. However, few people are aware of just how pervasive this form of cancer is and what they can do to lower their chances of developing it.

The health authorities need to spread more information about bone cancer and the habits people can adopt to avoid it. Furthermore, there is a need for more early-detection facilities.

Damsa Malik

Lahore