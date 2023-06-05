Bone cancer is the most common form of cancer in Pakistan, and the majority of cases occur among women. However, few people are aware of just how pervasive this form of cancer is and what they can do to lower their chances of developing it.
The health authorities need to spread more information about bone cancer and the habits people can adopt to avoid it. Furthermore, there is a need for more early-detection facilities.
Damsa Malik
Lahore
