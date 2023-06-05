Cost of living

The exorbitant prices of essential commodities, housing and healthcare have placed an immense burden on numerous families, making it increasingly challenging for them to sustain a decent standard of living. Consequently, households with limited or fixed incomes are struggling to manage their budgets effectively.

We must take proactive measures in addressing this pressing issue and ensure that every individual has access to affordable and high-quality goods and services. This can be achieved by advocating for policies that promote fair wages and improved working conditions, fostering local businesses and agricultural initiatives and fostering sustainable and equitable economic growth.

Atoofa Qureshi

Dera Ismail Khan