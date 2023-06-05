Cost of living

The exorbitant prices of essential commodities, housing and healthcare have placed an immense burden on numerous families, making it increasingly challenging for them to sustain a decent standard of living. Consequently, households with limited or fixed incomes are struggling to manage their budgets effectively.
We must take proactive measures in addressing this pressing issue and ensure that every individual has access to affordable and high-quality goods and services. This can be achieved by advocating for policies that promote fair wages and improved working conditions, fostering local businesses and agricultural initiatives and fostering sustainable and equitable economic growth.
Atoofa Qureshi
Dera Ismail Khan
Nowadays, health problems that only impacted adults in the past, such as kidney failure, are now seen among very young...
The use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers is leading to a decline in the bird population. These chemicals can...
As a student, I have witnessed many instances of cheating during exams, which I believe undermines the integrity of...
Despite the reduction in prices of petroleum products and wheat, vendors have not reduced the rates of roti and...
I write to reflect on Pakistan’s progress and the steps laid by its founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. As we...
There is a habit among parents in our society to constantly make unfavourable comparisons of their children to other...