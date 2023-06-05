Govt to announce people-friendly budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that the government would announce a pro-investment, people and business-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. Talking to a private news channel, he said this year the government will provide as much relief to the public as possible. He added the present government was introducing long-term policies aimed at sustainable economic growth in the country and achieving the economic targets. He said the government is focusing on providing relief to the people and businesses. “We have to take the country forward and we will try our best to make a budget according to the wishes of people and without putting more burden on the business community,” he added.

The finance minister, while criticising those who said the country was defaulting, said there was no chance of default, adding that there were serious challenges being faced by the country, however the incumbent government had rescued it from default. Slamming the opposition party (PTI), he said the party leadership should be a well-wisher of the country instead of damaging the state institutions and reputation of the nation. “We need to work collectively for the welfare of the country.” Replying to a query, he said: “We are aware that our traders need to be given more incentives in the budget and we are working on different long-term proposals to lift this sector and put the country on the right path.”