NOC mandatory for sacrificial animals’ hide collection

Rawalpindi: The Punjab government has made prior approval for the collection of sacrificial animal hides mandatory for welfare organisations and others said deputy commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi. He said the provincial government had directed the district administration to strictly implement the plan regarding the collection of sacrificial animals’ hides during Eidul Azha, warning anybody found violating the government orders will be dealt with in accordance with the law. DC said applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 20 and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

