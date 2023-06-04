Faulty transformer: Power supply restoration to institute sought

PESHAWAR: The power supply to the Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Khyber Medical University, has been disconnected for the last three days, causing a host of problems for the students, particularly those living in hostels. Parents of many students studying at the IPMS, located in Duranpur, Peshawar, told The News that the electricity transformer of the institute had been out of order for the last three days due to which the power supply to the institute and hostels remained cut off.

“More than 200 female students are living in the hostel, located on the premises of the institute, who are faced with a host of problems,” said the father of a female student of the IPMS, adding that the institute hardly used the power generators for about two hours a day.

They said that the students had to face many issues in the hostels including hot weather, absence of proper light and the Wi-Fi facility.The parents requested the administration of the institute to expedite their efforts for restoration of the power supply and provide alternate facilities, including generators, to the hostels located inside the Institute.

They said that the female boarder students could not protest or raise voice for the resolution of their problems therefore the administration should resolve their problems at the earliest. The parents also asked the administration to allow the students to cook food for themselves as some of them did not like the food provided at the hostel’s mess.