Equality now

It is disheartening to observe that individuals and communities in this nation experience discrimination and mistreatment because of their ethnicity, religion or gender. Many people now live in a culture of fear and insecurity as a result of these abuses. The treatment of ethnic and religious minorities, in particular, is the most critical issue in Pakistan.
Members of these communities are frequently subjected to discrimination, persecution and violence. The government must act immediately to safeguard these groups’ rights and ensure that they are treated equally under the law.
Hareem Irfan
Islamabad
