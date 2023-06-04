Two jailed for seven years for mugging citizen in DHA

A sessions court has sentenced two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case pertaining to robbing a citizen in Karachi’s Defence area.Ahad Latif and Shahzaib were found guilty of committing an armed robbery within the jurisdiction of the Defence police station in September 2020. Additional Sessions Judge (South) Shahid Ali Memon announced his verdict after recording evidence and arguments from both sides. The judge awarded an additional seven-year imprisonment to Latif for the possession of an unlicensed weapon.

The judge said the prosecution successfully proved its case against the accused beyond any shadow of a doubt. Both the accused, who turned up in court on bail, were taken into custody and remanded to prison to serve out their sentences. According to the prosecution, on September 22, 2020, the two accused riding a motorbike robbed Muhammad Ahmed of Rs38,000 cash, a mobile phone, a wristwatch and other valuables outside his uncle’s residence in Defence Phase-II.

After a hue and cry was raised, locals gathered there, and with their help, the victim overpowered one of the muggers while the other managed to evade capture. However, he was arrested later. An unlicensed pistol was recovered from Latif’s possession, the prosecution said.An FIR was lodged under Section 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Defence police station.