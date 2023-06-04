Federations asked to submit Asian Games entries by June 30

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has given June 30 as deadline to national federations to submit their final entries by name for the 19th Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

A well-placed source in the POA told ‘The News’ that the POA has advised those federations who plan to field their squads in the Asian Games to send to the POA their final entries by name by June 30.

“We have to send to the Asian Games organisers our contingent’s traveling confirmation by July 15 and to send fire-arm also. Inside five days after we receive the final entries by name from the federations we will forward the details to the Games organisers,” the source said.

POA wants to finalise everything about the Asian Games, including the national contingent’s strength, in June at every cost.

“Yes we will want to make everything hundred percent final in June as we are short of time and we have to meet different deadlines,” the source said.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has convened a meeting of around 20 federations on Monday (tomorrow) in Islamabad in order to finalise the strength of the respective squads and overall contingent for the Asian Games.

”I am directed to state that as proposed by POA a meeting under the chairmanship of Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, has been convened on 5th June, 2023 at 1500 hours in the Committee Room of Pakistan Sports Board Islamabad for deliberation on the strength of the subject Games to be sponsored by PSB/Govt,” a PSB circular said.

“It is, therefore, requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting on above stated date & time accordingly,” the circular said.

According to sources the federations will have to justify their stance regarding sending their respective squads and their chances of medals in the quadrennial event.

The meeting will also be attended by the POA Secretary General Khalid Mehmood.

Sources told ‘The News’ that the PSB has proposed a 150-member contingent for the Asian Games while POA have proposed a 450-member contingent for the Games in 17 individual and three team sports.

As many as 700 accreditation cards have been made but sources said that the federations unable to finance their squads will be deducted from the list. “Cricket is not there and it can also be included,” the source said.

Sources said that the POA would request the PSB to also allow those federations to feature in the Games who would meet their own expenses.

Sources said that the POA has written to the federations to contact the Board and start their preparations for the Games immediately after the 34th National Games.