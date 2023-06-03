Three commit suicide

LAHORE: Three incidents of suicide were reported in different parts of the provincial capital on Friday. The first case was reported in Sattokatla where a 22-year-old man Faisal Masood, frustrated over a personal issue, shot dead himself near Wapda Town roundabout. The other case was reported in Kot Lakhpat where a 17-year-old youth Mobeen Sadiq a resident of Nishter Colony claimed his life by jumping in front of a train.