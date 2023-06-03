 
close
Saturday June 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Maryam condoles with ex-MPA over death of her brother

By Our Correspondent
June 03, 2023

LAHORE:Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of PMLN Maryam Nawaz on Friday visited the residence of former MPA Rahila Khadim Hussain to condole the death of her younger brother. Maryam also sent a condolence message to all members of the bereaved family on behalf of party leader Nawaz Sharif.