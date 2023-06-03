Three killed as Muslims, police clash in Ethiopia capital

ADDIS ABABA: Three people were killed on Friday when police clashed with worshippers outside Addis Ababa´s largest mosque, Ethiopian security forces said.
Several Muslim places of worship have been destroyed on the outskirts of Addis Ababa in recent months as part of a controversial urban planning project, which has sparked anger among worshippers.Police fired teargas at worshippers outside the Grand Anwar Mosque, in the latest clashes fuelled by the destruction of mosques in the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital. Ethiopia´s Joint Security and Intelligence Task Force said three people had died in the clashes, according to a statement published by Fana Broadcasting Corporate, a state-affiliated channel. Property of unknown value had been destroyed, it said, adding that 65 police officers suffered “light and heavy injuries.”
