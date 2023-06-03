Non-stop bus service to be launched on Lyari Expressway: Sharjeel

The Sindh government, keeping in view the commuting hardships of the masses, has decided to introduce a new non-stop service of the People’s Bus Service on the Lyari Expressway. The decision to this effect was reached at a meeting held in Karachi on Friday with Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon in the chair.The meeting was given a briefing on the flow of traffic on the Malir Expressway by a member of the National Highway Authority, Munir Memon, and DIG National Highways and Motorway Police Jawed Ali Mahar.

The meeting decided to launch a bus service on the expressway on a trial basis and also conduct a survey of the elevated highway for properly launching public transport facilities on it. Memon said the launching of the People’s Bus Service would be helpful in resolving the issue of congestion of vehicular traffic on other main roads of Karachi. He said the provincial government stood fully committed to providing the best mass transport facilities to the people of Karachi. He asked the officials concerned to launch the test bus service and complete the survey of the Lyari Expressway by June 11 and submit to him a report.