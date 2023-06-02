Workshop on road safety

Islamabad:The Islamabad Capital Police arranged a workshop for students of Islamabad Model School for Boys (IMSB), F-8/3, to acquaint them with road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules.

More than 300 students attended the workshop and efforts of the force in ensuring a safe road environment in the city were highlighted. The Education Wing of Islamabad Capital Police informed the students as to how special measures are being taken to curb various traffic violations in the city and also informed about traffic rules and regulations.It was informed that educational teams of police visit various organizations as this exercise is helpful in providing a disciplined traffic system to the masses. It was told that personnel of the force have not only helped to establish a disciplined traffic system in the Capital but also reduced the ratio of accidents.

They were briefed about the history of the traffic police force, its targets and achievements. Students were told about safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing code, causes of accidents and how to protect one-self, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning car or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using mobile phone and not fastening seat belts while driving.