Condemns terrorist attack on check post

Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces checkpoint near the Pakistan-Iran border. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers, Hasnain Ishtiaq and Inayatullah, who fearlessly defended against the terrorists at the cost of their own lives. Their heroic sacrifice deserves the utmost respect and reverence.

The indomitable spirit of these martyred heroes has elevated their status to the highest level. The nation will forever cherish and honour the everlasting sacrifices made by martyrs, he said. The CM extended his solidarity and heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Meanwhile,Caretaker chief minister has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the house explosion incident in Kot Addu. The CM sought a report from the IG police to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident, emphasising the importance of conducting a thorough investigation to establish the facts. He has also directed the commissioner and RPO DG Khan to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.