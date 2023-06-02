Attack on doctor condemned

LAHORE:Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has condemned attack on Dr Saad Rafiq of Children's Hospital. PIMA Central President Dr Abdul Aziz Memon, General Secretary Dr Iftikhar Burney, Punjab President Dr Asif Mahmood Khokhar and Lahore President Prof M Humayun said in a statement on Thursday that if strict measures are not taken and the accused are not punished, there will be a strong reaction from the healthcare professionals across the country.
Effective legislation for the security of hospitals and doctors is utmost need of the time, they said. PIMA office-bearers demanded that authorities should take serious notice of this situation.
