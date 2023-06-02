French NGOs sue state over pesticide use

PARIS: A coalition of French environmental charities on Thursday accused the French state of negligence in regulating the use of pesticides, in a landmark legal case. The five organisations allege the French state is indirectly responsible for the sharp decline in insect, bird and other animal populations which an increasing body of scientific research shows is linked to pesticide use and intensive farming.
In a first court hearing at the Paris administrative court, the NGOs received an initial boost, with the public rapporteur suggesting judges confirm several faults on the part of the state, The rapporteur suggested ordering the government “to put an end to all the shortcomings that we have identified and take all useful measures to repair the resulting ecological damage”.
The conclusions of the rapporteur are often -- but not always followed by the judges -- and it will now be some two weeks before their final ruling. Similar action against the French state for failing to prevent air pollution or respect its own climate change targets have been successful in recent years, with environmental groups turning to legal activism across Europe to hold governments to account.
CANNES, France: Anti-piracy authorities say they have cracked down on illegal streaming of films and TV programmes,...
BULBOACA, Moldova: Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned European leaders on Thursday that any doubts they...
PARIS: The upper house Senate of France´s parliament was on Thursday due to pass a law that will better regulate...
THE HAGUE: A huge operation targeting human traffickers across 44 countries has netted 212 suspects and identified...
SYDNEY: One of Australia´s most decorated soldiers lost a landmark defamation case against major newspapers on...
NEW DELHI: India´s interior minister on Thursday demanded people in a restive northeastern state surrender guns...