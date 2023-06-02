Broad strikes as Ireland collapse at Lord’s

LONDON: Stuart Broad took three wickets in quick succession as England dominated the opening morning of their Ashes warm-up against Ireland at Lord´s on Thursday. Broad reduced Ireland to 19-3 with the England great striking twice in three balls as both Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector fell for ducks. At lunch, Ireland had recovered to 78-4, with the experienced Paul Stirling out for a typically quickfire 30 shortly before the interval. But opener James McCollum batted through the session to be 29 not out, with Lorcan Tucker unbeaten on eight.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to field first in overcast conditions and on a green-tinged pitch that promised to aid his three-man pace attack. Test novices Ireland had few alarms in reaching 15-0 before Broad had Peter Moor plumb lbw for 10 as he aimed legside, the batsman not bothering with a review.

Number three Balbirnie, the only Irishman to appear in all seven of his country´s Tests, then fell fot a five-ball duck when he edged Broad low to Zak Crawley at second slip. And two balls later Ireland´s 19-2 became 19-3 when Tector inexplicably clipped Broad off his pads straight to the England great´s new-ball partner Matthew Potts at leg slip.The very next delivery saw Ireland veteran Stirling given out lbw. But Stirling successfully reviewed Australian umpire Paul Wilson´s decision to spare himself a duck, with replays indicating the ball would have missed leg stump. Broad, however, had still taken 3-8 in four overs. England debutant fast bowler Josh Tongue launched his Test career with two maidens before Stirling counter-attacked.