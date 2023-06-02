Five killed in coach-bus collision in Mastung

MASTUNG: Five people were killed and six others injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a bus on main highway near Jungle Cross in Mastung district on Thursday.The coach travelling between Mastung and Quetta collided with the bus destined for Khuzdar, leaving five people dead and six injured. The deceased and the injured were taken to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police began investigation to ascertain cause of the accident.
