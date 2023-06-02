SSGC delegation visits Quetta

QUETTA: A delegation of SSGC's senior management led by Managing Director Imran Maniar accompanied by Act Dy. Managing Director Operations and UFG Saeed Rizvi, Consultant Saeed Larik and Regional Manager Balochistan Anwar Baloch spent a busy day in Balochistan. They held exclusive meetings with Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uquaili accompanied by Secretary Energy Bashir Ahmed Bazai, says a press release.

Later in the day the delegation held a detailed meeting with the highups of Balochistan including Minister Health Ehsan Shah, Minister Energy Mir Umer Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uquaili, Secretary Energy Bashir Ahmed Bazai, Secretary Law Abdul Saboor Kakar and Additional Secretary Finance Tariq Lasi, whereas Minister Finance Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Adviser to Chief Minister for Labour Nawabzada Gohram Bugti joined through zoom link.

Mr Maniar highlighted the issues SSGC has been facing in Balochistan and sought the help of these notables in resolving these issues which will eventually facilitate SSGC's customers in the province.