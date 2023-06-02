Two troops martyred in Kech area

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Singwan area (Dist Kech) of Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran border. When a group of terrorists attacked the security post, the troops retaliated and pushed them back, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.
During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq, 34, and Sepoy Inayat Ullah, 27, embraced Shahadat. The security forces launched a snap sanitisation operation in the area and were in communication with the Iranian authorities to deny the terrorists any opportunity to escape.
The security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace and stability all along the borders in Balochistan. Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of Sepoy Saqibur Rehman, 25, were offered earlier in Bannu and in his native town in Mardan on Thursday. Saqib died while providing security to members of a polio team.
