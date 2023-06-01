Building collaborative environment imperative for country: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, shared his vision of five essential Es for a sustainable and stable future that includes exports, e-Pakistan (digitization), environment (water security and food security), energy (move to renewables) and equity and empowerment at the inaugural session of “Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit” on Wednesday.

The conference was organised by Nutshell Conferences Group and Martin Dow Group, in strategic partnership with Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Unity Foods Limited, with the theme “The BIG Rethink.” The sub-themes on inaugural varied from the need for the Big Re-Think to Leadership in the Age of Disruption, to Disrupting the Future. The day comprised nine individual addresses, three-panel discussions, and one conversation

Addressing the Inaugural Session, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, highlighted the need to streamline policies for facilitating and building a collaborative environment. Highlighting the need for equity he said; “We are looking at education, health and population control as our drivers and are targeting 20 poorest districts for an accelerated development programme to end disparity.” Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Power, said that as a result of the disruption of the Ukraine war and ensuing rethinking, Pakistan‘s electricity generation will now be indigenized for sustainability and growth. “We will have five sources, out of which four will be domestic and one will be semi-domestic.” He further added that despite immense devaluation, they have been holding on to the base tariff for electricity since September 2022, owing to the new energy source from Thar Coal.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder and CEO of Nutshell Group, former Minister of State & Chairman Board of Investment, in his welcome address, elaborated on the theme “The BIG Rethink” for progress.