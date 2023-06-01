Scientists asked to improve agriculture thru research

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria has urged agricultural scientists to use research skills to introduce modern and high-yielding crops in the province.There is a need to adopt modern scientific methods and convey the agricultural research achievements of the scientists to the landowners and farmers, he said while speaking to agricultural officers and scientists here at Agriculture Research Center in Tarnab area of Peshawar.

The provincial minister was received by the officials of the agriculture department and local officials on his arrival at the Agricultural Research Center. On the occasion, the minister inspected various research fields of the agricultural research center Tarnab and showed interest in new research on behalf of the scientists of the province related to agriculture for the development and increasing the productivity of commodities.“Our province has been blessed by Allah Almighty with fertile agricultural land, which has the potential to grow more crops and if the agricultural sector is put to adopt modern scientific methods like the developed world, we can achieve more success from this sector,” he said.

On the occasion, Director General of Agricultural Research Dr Abdul Bari, Director Research and Planning Abdul Wahab, Senior Director Agricultural Research Center Tarnab Dr Masood Jan and other officers were also present.