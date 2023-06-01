Supply gap

Unfortunately, the supply of electricity in our country is unreliable and insufficient. We face frequent power outages that disrupt our daily lives and cause significant economic losses. The situation is particularly dire for small businesses and industries that rely heavily on electricity for their operations. The problem of electricity is not new, but it has become more acute in recent years. The demand for electricity has increased due to population growth and economic development, but the supply has not kept up. The infrastructure for generating, transmitting and distributing electricity is outdated and inadequate.

We need to invest in new technologies and infrastructure that can generate and distribute electricity more efficiently and sustainably and encourage the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. We also need to improve the management and regulation of the electricity sector to ensure that it is transparent and accountable.

Hoorain Altaf

Rawalpindi