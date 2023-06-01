Rash drivers

I am writing to express my deep concern about the increasing number of road accidents caused by rash driving. The roads these days have become a dangerous place to be as there seems to be a lack of consideration for safety and the rules of the road. It is saddening to see how many lives are lost every day due to the negligence of a few reckless drivers.
We must take the initiative to promote road safety. This can be done by organizing awareness campaigns, enforcing stricter penalties for traffic violations and educating people on the importance of following traffic rules. I would also like to request the concerned authorities to take necessary measures to ensure road safety. This could include installing more speed cameras, building better roads and infrastructure and monitoring the use of mobile phones while driving.
Omaima Nasir
Karachi
The popularity of esports has surged globally, yet in Pakistan, it has not been given the same level of importance....
Why is the IMF not building up pressure on the Pakistan government to recover the looted wealth of this country from...
School curriculum is of utmost importance in shaping the minds of the new generation and also preparing them for the...
Unfortunately, the supply of electricity in our country is unreliable and insufficient. We face frequent power outages...
Pakistan has been troubled by inflation, unemployment and a depreciating currency. The government has attempted to...
I am writing to express my concern regarding the escalating cost of healthcare in Pakistan. The current situation is...