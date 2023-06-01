Rash drivers

I am writing to express my deep concern about the increasing number of road accidents caused by rash driving. The roads these days have become a dangerous place to be as there seems to be a lack of consideration for safety and the rules of the road. It is saddening to see how many lives are lost every day due to the negligence of a few reckless drivers.

We must take the initiative to promote road safety. This can be done by organizing awareness campaigns, enforcing stricter penalties for traffic violations and educating people on the importance of following traffic rules. I would also like to request the concerned authorities to take necessary measures to ensure road safety. This could include installing more speed cameras, building better roads and infrastructure and monitoring the use of mobile phones while driving.

Omaima Nasir

Karachi