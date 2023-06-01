Healthcare for all

I am writing to express my concern regarding the escalating cost of healthcare in Pakistan. The current situation is putting an immense burden on the citizens, making quality medical services unaffordable for many. The soaring prices of medications, consultations and hospitalizations have left individuals and families grappling with financial distress. This crisis threatens the well-being of our society, as people are forced to forgo necessary treatments due to their exorbitant costs.

It is imperative for the government and healthcare authorities to address this issue urgently. Measures such as price regulations, transparent billing systems and increased investment in public healthcare can alleviate the financial strain on patients. Affordable healthcare is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all.

Haleema Sajjad

Lahore